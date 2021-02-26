Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS States…Charting their way to a Blue Economy

OECS States…Charting their way to a Blue Economy

Media Release

Friday, February 26, 2021 — Five OECS Member States today, will take a major step in their transition from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to Large Ocean States.

High-level policy makers and technical experts from Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will today meet virtually to review and validate Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans (CMSPs) for each Member State. This process marks the culmination of a two-year process, which sought to engage key stakeholders. The draft CMSPs are being presented for validation, following a final round of consultations from October to November 2020, and high-level briefings in February 2021.

Transitioning from Small Island Developing States to Large Ocean States through sustainable use of ocean resources for the benefit of all is a major goal for the OECS.  To enable fulfilment of this goal, the development of Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans forms a major component of the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), which is currently being implemented by the OECS Commission on behalf of Member States.

In 2013, the OECS Heads of Government endorsed the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated Strategic Action Plan (ECROP SAP) to enable a Blue Economy approach in the OECS. The ECROP guides the future use of the region’s marine waters and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean. The CROP is designed to contribute to the implementation of the ECROP by strengthening capacity for ocean governance, as well as coastal and marine spatial planning in participating countries.

Today’s Virtual Forum to review and validate the draft Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans gets underway at 2 p.m., during which the draft CMSPs and the enabling factors for implementation in the five participating Member States will be presented. This will be followed by discussion and validation of the Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans. The Validation Forum is targeted at national focal points.

This validation marks a critical stage in the region’s transition to a Blue Economy. These plans define an enabling framework that sets the stage for blue growth investments, and offer a 15-year timeframe to support the transition towards a Blue Economy through sustainable and equitable use of coastal and marine space, protecting coastal and marine ecosystems, and managing land-water interactions. Guided by an evidence-based Island Systems Management approach and developed using a participatory process, the plans serve as national blue economy roadmaps with interventions and investments aimed at achieving mutually reinforcing outcomes of good governance, economic growth, equitable development, environmental protection, and climate resilience in the coastal and marine space.

As part of the Forum, there will be a virtual exhibition hall where the CROP will have a dedicated booth displaying up-to-date project information, project documents, audio-visual presentations and links to the draft coastal and marine spatial plans. The CMSP Validation Forum will be preceded by the OECS CEO Breakfast in the build-up to the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021. Both events will be hosted on the OECS Virtual Convention Centre https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNZhl8BI_3I&feature=youtu.be

Registration for the OECS CEO Breakfast and Exhibition is now open at https://oecsceobreakfast.vfairs.com/en/registration

The Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) is funded by the Global Environment Facility  through the World Bank. It aims to move OECS Member States closer to a blue economy.

International Relations
Contact us
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Vincent Lewis Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Susanna DeBeauville-Scott Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Vincent Lewis Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.