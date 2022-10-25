OECS Statement on Self-Governance and Reform in the British Virgin Islands

At the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority, the Heads of Government and Political Representatives discussed the progress of reform in the British Virgin Islands. The Authority:

Commends Premier and Minister of Finance Dr. The Honourable Natalio D. Wheatley and the Government of National Unity for their firm commitment to good governance and the ongoing successful implementation of the Framework for the Implementation of the Commission of Inquiry and other reforms;

Applauds the Government of National Unity for continuing to meet the needs of the people of the British Virgin Islands while reforms are being implemented;

Pledges technical assistance to support the Government of National Unity’s implementation of the reform Framework;

Objects to the imposition of direct colonial rule over the people of the British Virgin Islands whose human rights and inalienable right to self-determination set out in the United Nations (UN) Charter and relevant UN resolutions should not be violated by any party;

Supports the request of the Government of National Unity for a visiting mission to the Virgin Islands by the UN Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24).

Calls for the United Kingdom (UK) Order in Council being held in reserve to suspend the British Virgin Islands constitution to be withdrawn without delay.

Agrees to a common position at the relevant UN fora to support the self-governance and right to self-determination of the people of the British Virgin Islands;

Reaffirms the right of the people of the British Virgin Islands to democratic governance and to freely elect their representatives to the legislature (i.e., House of Assembly) within the constitutionally due period.