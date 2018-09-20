Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Queen Conch (Lambi) Project: Focused on the RIGHT trade and business potential

OECS Queen Conch (Lambi) Project: Focused on the RIGHT trade and business potential

OECS Media Release

The OECS Commission in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), with funding from the European Union (EU), partnered to design a pilot project to test the application of the revised UNCTAD BioTrade1 Principles and Criteria (UNCTAD, 2020) to the marine environment, focusing on the queen conch (lambi) value chain in the countries of Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The regional project is titled "Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue Bio Trade products in selected OECS Countries” and is funded under the OECS - EU Regional Integration through Growth, Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme

Story image

The queen conch (Strombus gigas or lambi) is a highly appreciated seafood delicacy with important uses, including therapeutical products and handicrafts. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is committed to supporting small-scale coastal producers in the Eastern Caribbean to meet the booming global demand by adhering to the BioTrade environmental, social, and economic sustainability criteria. With the pilot phase of the Blue BioTrade Project concluding, the Value Chain studies for Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are in the final stages while the Saint Lucia Value Chain Study is already published.

Senior Technical Specialist for Agriculture at the OECS Commission, Lench Fevrier, traveled to Grenada in April to engage and update stakeholders on the status of the Blue BioTrade Project. Mr. Fevrier’s Grenada mission involved accompanying a film crew to capture the country’s challenges and nuances of the conch (lambi) industry. He also briefed Ms. Kim Fredrick, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture & the Arts, Cooperatives and Fisheries, and her team on the status and expected outcomes of the project.

Grenada's conch (lambi) industry.
Grenada's conch (lambi) industry.

The video footage from Grenada will be included along with footage from Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to produce a documentary to raise awareness of the needs of fishers and other stakeholders in the Eastern Caribbean conch value chain and explore solutions to these challenges. 

The OECS is committed to supporting small-scale coastal producers in Member States.
The OECS is committed to supporting small-scale coastal producers in Member States.

A Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for the queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean will be held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on May 26 - 27, 2022.

Regional workshop and validation of the OECS Blue BioTrade Action Plan for queen conch value chain in the Eastern Caribbean | UNCTAD
UNCTAD in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) with the financial support of the European Union through the RIGHT Programme launched a regional project titled "Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue BioTrade products for promoting sustainable livelihoods and conservation of marine diversity in selected OECS countries (Blue BioTrade project)" in October 2020.
unctad.org
Blue BioTrade in Saint Lucia - Developing Value for the Sustainable trade and production of queen conch in the Eastern Caibbean Country Case Study
OECS
OECS

 

Accelerating regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean OECS RIGHT Programme
OECS
OECS

 

Alisha Ally Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Lench Fevrier Senior Technical Specialist, Agriculture, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Natasha Deterville-Moise Programme Assistant, Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

Agriculture Business Economic Development International Relations Biodiversity Trade
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software