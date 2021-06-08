Browse categories
OECS Premieres a Special 40th Anniversary Production “OECS for Me”

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 — It was a weekend of celebration and laughter, as hundreds viewed the premiere of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) 40th Anniversary Production on regional integration “OECS for Me” in Kweyol.  The English version of the production is scheduled to be premiered on Saturday, June 12, at 7pm on the OECS You Tube TV, and Sunday June 13, at 3pm on the OECS Facebook page. 

The production featuring the renowned Che Campeche theatrical group, highlights key stages of Eastern Caribbean integration, and the impact of this movement on the lives of everyday people living in the OECS Region.   The overall objective of this project is to increase awareness of the OECS Economic Union and the wider OECS integration movement. The project also aims to highlight some of the key deliverables of the OECS Commission, OECS institutions and organisation, namely, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority and the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunication Authority.  

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in his remarks on the importance of creating such a production, highlighted the need to “create a narrative that connected with the public street in humor and in substance, to build awareness of the benefits that regional integration has brought into the lives of ordinary citizens.”

The production is available on the OECS TV on YouTube. Several OECS Government Information Service (GIS) television channels, will also feature the production on June 18 2021, at 8pm, in commemoration of OECS day.  The production is co-funded by the 11th European Development Fund's Regional Integration through Growth Harmonization and Technology (RIGHT) Project.

Loverly Anthony Senior Marketing Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

