OECS Photovoltaic Training and Certification for Installers and Electrical Inspectors

Approximately 150 women and men will be trained in the installation of PV systems as part of this initiative. Additionally, 25 electrical inspectors will be trained to approve and certify grid-tied PV systems based on international standards for efficiency and safety.

Current and potential solar photovoltaics (PV) practitioners in the Eastern Caribbean will soon benefit from a training and international certification programme. The programme is aimed at persons who are currently working or are interested in the industry but lack internationally recognised certification.

The initiative is being pursued under the Sustainable Energy for Eastern Caribbean (SEEC) Programme of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), therefore the beneficiaries will come from the six independent OECS Countries which are participating in SEEC, namely: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SEEC Programme is executed by the CDB with funding provided by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DfID), the European Union (EU) and CDB with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission as a collaborating partner. The capacity-building PV training and certification programme is being managed by the OECS Commission and delivered by Green Solutions International, a regional sustainable energy training company.

“Solar energy is the fastest growing renewable energy segment in the Caribbean and the market is expected to continue to expand as demand for sustainable technologies increases. Key to supporting the growth of the solar industry is a cadre of trained professionals who can correctly design, install and maintain PV systems,” said Joseph Williams, Head (ag.) of the Renewable Energy/Energy Efficiency Unit at the CDB. "On successful completion of the training course, participants will be able to sit an examination for certification by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners."

The training will take place from July to October 2020 with the first cohort of trainees beginning on 27th July. Given the COVID-19 restrictions, courses will be conducted online to allow participants flexibility in study and to learn at their own pace.

Judith Ephraim, Programme Coordinator for Sustainable energy at the OECS Commission noted: