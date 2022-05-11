OECS partners with CCSA for Investor Forum on 17th May 2022

The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) in association with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will host a virtual Investor Forum on May 17, 2022 at 9AM. This high-level presentation and discussion will highlight the Climate-Smart, investment-ready projects in the Eastern Caribbean to investors, and create a platform for the formation and strengthening of relationships among OECS leaders and potential investors.

This virtual event will be the CCSA’s second investor forum with two more to be held this year, the first featured over $10.5 billion in projects. Several themes will be discussed during the forum, including but not limited to climate-smart agriculture, the blue economy, education, impact investments, energy and climate finance. These are just some of the sectors identified as being key areas of growth in the Caribbean, and ones that investors are keen on supporting. Speaking at the investor forum will be:

Moderator:

Cheryl Senhouse, Finance Innovation Director, Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA)

Keynote Speaker:

Dr Didacus Jules, Director-General, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

Esteemed Panelists:

Jamie McInerney, Head of Caribbean Advisory, Cross Boundary

Alexa Blain, Managing Partner, Deetken Impact

Stephen Wedderburn, Renewable Explorer, TotalEnergies Marketing Jamaica Limited

Ramzi Issa, Managing Director, Credit Suisse Credit Structuring NY

Andre Fernandez, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Invest Inc

Gregory Hill, Managing Director, ANSA Merchant Bank Limited

Chamberlain Emmanuel, Director - Environmental Sustainability Division (ESD) - OECS Commission

Judith Ephraim, Programme Director - Sustainable Energy, OECS Commission

Joan John-Norville, Programme Director, Biodiversity and Ecosystems Management - OECS Commission

Crispin d'Auvergne, Climate Change & Risk Management Coordinator, OECS Commission

David Robin, Programme Director - Ocean Governance & Fisheries, OECS Commission

Racquel Moses, Chief Executive Officer, CCSA

Registration to the Forum is free, and can be done via: https://www.caribbeanaccelerator.org/investor-forum/#register-now.

Registrants will be given the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A with the speakers, and help shape the discussion as it happens.

About the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA)

The CCSA is an organization that catalyzes and accelerates priority initiatives toward creating a Climate-Smart Zone within the Caribbean. It helps accelerate climate action by creating greater access to funding flows among other initiatives.

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

An international Intergovernmental Organisation that advocates for the advancement of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECCU) through the vision of creating “a better quality of life for the people of the OECS”, the OECS Commission promotes sustainable development through regional integration, collective action and good governance between countries and territories in the Eastern Caribbean.