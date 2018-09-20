Browse categories
OECS Online Newsroom in the Spotlight

Prezly, one of the leading media management tools for communication teams and PR agencies globally, has singled out the OECS Online Newsroom as an industry best-practice example! The PR management firm, which boasts clients such as Porsche, Emirates, Warner Music and RedBull, recently featured the Organisation — marking the second time this year that the OECS has been recognised as a stand out brand.

The OECS Pressroom was first featured on Prezly's 10 Online Newsroom Examples You Must Check Out!

"OECS has created an incredibly beautiful newsroom that is very on-brand with their vibrant colours helping to highlight key topics and news really well. This is also a great example of using contact cards at the bottom of the page." — Prezly
This week, the OECS Online Newsroom has been featured yet again. Out of 50,000 media stories published with Prezly last year, the company highlighted 142 of the best-performing articles to give an insight into what wins coverage - featuring an example from the OECS Online Newsroom as a trend to follow. 

