OECS Offers Condolences on tragic passing of Former Japanese Prime Minister

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 — The OECS Commission acknowledges with regret and immense sadness, the tragic passing of former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe.

As the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Abe, during his tenure recognized the development needs and vulnerability of the Small Island Developing States of the OECS region and pledged the support of Japan in addressing those needs.  The Member Countries of the OECS are highly appreciative of the beneficial development cooperation initiatives undertaken during the tenure of Mr. Shinzo Abe.  These cooperation initiatives contributed tremendously to the development of relevant economic sectors of OECS Member States, as well as the deepening and strengthening of relations between the OECS region and Japan.

The OECS Commission extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family and close friends of Mr. Shinzo Abe, and to the Government and people of Japan on this great loss.

 

Contact us
Bernadette Auguste Senior International Relations Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

