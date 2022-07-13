OECS Offers Condolences on tragic passing of Former Japanese Prime Minister

As the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Abe, during his tenure recognized the development needs and vulnerability of the Small Island Developing States of the OECS region and pledged the support of Japan in addressing those needs. The Member Countries of the OECS are highly appreciative of the beneficial development cooperation initiatives undertaken during the tenure of Mr. Shinzo Abe. These cooperation initiatives contributed tremendously to the development of relevant economic sectors of OECS Member States, as well as the deepening and strengthening of relations between the OECS region and Japan.

The OECS Commission extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family and close friends of Mr. Shinzo Abe, and to the Government and people of Japan on this great loss.