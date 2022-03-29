OECS offers condolences on the passing of former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) presented its compliments to the Embassy of the United States of America in Bridgetown, acknowledging with regret and immense sadness, the passing of former United States (U.S.) Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

As the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright led the State Department with distinction; she was a role model and a champion of diplomacy, multilateral action and international cooperation. Albright was a pioneer for women globally, a fighter for freedom and democracy on behalf of all humanity, and an inspiration to many.

The Commission of the OECS joins the United States of America in paying tribute to Madeleine Albright and extends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Government and people of the United States of America on this immense loss.