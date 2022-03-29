Browse categories
OECS offers condolences on the passing of former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) presented its compliments to the Embassy of the United States of America in Bridgetown, acknowledging with regret and immense sadness, the passing of former United States (U.S.) Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.

As the first woman to serve as U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright led the State Department with distinction; she was a role model and a champion of diplomacy, multilateral action and international cooperation.  Albright was a pioneer for women globally, a fighter for freedom and democracy on behalf of all humanity, and an inspiration to many.

The Commission of the OECS joins the United States of America in paying tribute to Madeleine Albright and extends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Government and people of the United States of America on this immense loss.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

