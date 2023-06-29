OECS offers Condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of Barbados Sir Lloyd Erksine Sandiford
OECS Media Release
Thursday, June 29, 2023 — The OECS Commission acknowledges with regret and sadness, the passing of Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, former Prime Minister of Barbados. The Commission stands firmly with the people of Barbados in mourning the loss of their former leader, and extends sincerest condolences to his wife, children and extended family, and to the Government and people of Barbados.
As the fourth Prime Minister of Barbados, Sir Lloyd was a capable and immensely respected leader. He was a regionalist and integrationist and contributed significantly to the Caribbean Integration Movement. His commitment to the development of education led to the implementation of significant national educational initiatives. Barbados has lost a distinguished son, a statesman, and an outstanding figure, and the region has lost a supporter of regional integration. May the people of Barbados take comfort in the knowledge that the work and contributions of Sir Lloyd to the development of Barbados and the Caribbean, will continue to inspire and motivate many.