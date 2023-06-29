Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS offers Condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of Barbados Sir Lloyd Erksine Sandiford

OECS offers Condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of Barbados Sir Lloyd Erksine Sandiford

OECS Media Release

Thursday, June 29, 2023 — The OECS Commission acknowledges with regret and sadness, the passing of Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, former Prime Minister of Barbados. The Commission stands firmly with the people of Barbados in mourning the loss of their former leader, and extends sincerest condolences to his wife, children and extended family, and to the Government and people of Barbados.

As the fourth Prime Minister of Barbados, Sir Lloyd was a capable and immensely respected leader.  He was a regionalist and integrationist and contributed significantly to the Caribbean Integration Movement.  His commitment to the development of education led to the implementation of significant national educational initiatives. Barbados has lost a distinguished son, a statesman, and an outstanding figure, and the region has lost a supporter of regional integration.  May the people of Barbados take comfort in the knowledge that the work and contributions of Sir Lloyd to the development of Barbados and the Caribbean, will continue to inspire and motivate many.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software