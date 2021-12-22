Browse categories
OECS Member States win at 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 — Members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) emerged winners in several categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards 2022, defying the challenges of a global pandemic that dealt a devastating blow to the main revenue generating industry for Eastern Caribbean countries. 

OECS Member States have had to strategically pivot their tourism operations to manoeuver a myriad of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic: a complete shutdown of the tourism sector, lockdowns, phased reopenings, strict entry restrictions, limited airlift, and staff shortages are among some of the daunting obstacles for the tourism industry. 

Director of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, congratulated the winners noting that once again the OECS countries have demonstrated their ingenuity and commitment to excellence.

“The succession of wins by stakeholders across the spectrum of OECS our Member States is clear testimony to the resilience, the fortitude of our tourism sector, and the quality of its leadership.  The range of the awards spans national policy, private sector management, and an impressive range of hospitality services. While our industry still has some way to go before we can recoup our losses, we are encouraged by the drive, standards, and cooperation of our tourism industry partners. We look forward to building on our successes for the upcoming year as we continue to move to a more sustainable tourism framework.”

Here are the OECS winners of the 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

 

Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year: Lindsay FP Grant, St Kitts and Nevis

Culinary Destination of the Year: Grenada

Caribbean Airport of the Year: VC Bird International Airport, Antigua

Caribbean Hotelier of the Year: Sanovnik Destang, Bay Gardens Resorts Saint Lucia 

Small Hotel of the Year: Anegada Beach Club, British Virgin Islands 

Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year: Hammock Cove, Antigua

Wellness Hotel of the Year: Zemi Beach House. Anguilla 

 

