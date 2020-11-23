Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Member States sign Revised Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Agreement

OECS Member States sign Revised Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Agreement

Media Release Courtesy the ECSRC

Monday, November 23, 2020 — The revised Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) Agreement is now in effect. 

The revised Agreement gives support to the provisions of the newly redrafted Securities Bill 2020 and gives the ECSRC enhanced powers in the regulation of the regional market.

In 2016, following a review of the ECSRC's legislative framework by a technical team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), substantial amendments were made to the ECSRC Agreement, leading to a proposal and later approval of a revised ECSRC Agreement. 

The Instruments of Ratification in support of the Revised ECSRC Agreement were deposited with the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), marking the final stage to bring the revised Agreement into operation.    

The Participating Governments representing the respective member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union signed a revised Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) Agreement 2020 at the 95th Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) held at the ECCB Headquarters on 14 February 2020.

The ECSRC Agreement establishes the ECSRC as the sole regulator for the regional securities market. 

 

About the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC):

According to the preamble to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement, the ECSRC was established as an independent and autonomous regional regulatory body to promote the development of and to provide for the regulation of a regional securities market in the territories of the Participating Governments. 

As a corporate body, the ECSRC is responsible for the regulation of the securities market, exchanges, persons engaged in the securities business, and the public issue of securities in the Member Territories and is accountable to the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Member Territories are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

ECCB Business Economic Development
Contact us
Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.