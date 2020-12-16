OECS Member States shine at 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends hearty congratulations to the OECS Member States selected for the Caribbean Journal 2021 ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’ – winning 7 of the 20 prestigious tourism honours.

The winners of the 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards were selected across 20 categories by the Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and its network of contributors. In light of the many challenges imposed by the global pandemic this year, Editor-in-chief of Caribbean Journal, Alexander Britell, underscored the resilience of the Caribbean region and its people.

"[E]ven in a year of impossibilities, the Caribbean is back, navigating its way through the challenges of the new age of travel, an essential task for the most tourism-dependent regional economy in the world," Britell said in a statement.

The five OECS destination award winners selected were:

Antigua and Barbuda , winner of the 'Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Award', 'Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year Award' and 'Small All-Inclusive of the Year Award';

, winner of the 'Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Award', 'Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year Award' and 'Small All-Inclusive of the Year Award'; The Commonwealth of Dominica , winner of the ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award’;

, winner of the ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award’; Grenada , winner of the 'Luxury Destination of the Year Award';

, winner of the 'Luxury Destination of the Year Award'; St. Kitts and Nevis , winner of the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year Award’; and

, winner of the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year Award’; and Martinique, winner of the ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year Award’.

Maria Fowell, Senior Technical Specialist for Tourism at the OECS Commission, welcomed this celebration of achievements in the region's tourism industry following an undoubtedly difficult year:

"It is gratifying to see so many of the Eastern Caribbean destinations standing out in these Caribbean Travel Awards. Heartiest congratulations to all awardees. We especially would like to congratulate Hon. Charles Fernandez for the 'Caribbean Minister of Tourism of the Year' Award. As the current Chairman of the OECS Council of Ministers of Tourism we know how hard he has worked this year not just for Antigua but for the region."

About the Caribbean Travel Awards

The Caribbean Travel Awards is an annual competition created in 2013 by the Caribbean Journal with the aim of recognising and encouraging professionals of the tourism industry who continuously thrive in the region.

This year, the 20 categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards were: 'Destination of the Year', ‘Caribbean Hotel of the Year’, ‘Small Hotel of the Year’, ‘New Hotel of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year’, ‘Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year’, ‘New All-Inclusive of the Year’, 'Small All-Inclusive of the Year', ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year’, ‘Innovative Destination of the Year’, ‘Luxury Destination of the Year’, ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Restaurant of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Culinary Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airline of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Bar of the Year’, and ‘Caribbean Villa Company of the Year’.



Photos courtesy: Caribbean Journal.