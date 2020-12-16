Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Member States shine at 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards

OECS Member States shine at 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends hearty congratulations to the OECS Member States selected for the Caribbean Journal 2021 ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’ – winning 7 of the 20 prestigious tourism honours.

The winners of the 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards were selected across 20 categories by the Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and its network of contributors. In light of the many challenges imposed by the global pandemic this year, Editor-in-chief of Caribbean Journal, Alexander Britell, underscored the resilience of the Caribbean region and its people.

"[E]ven in a year of impossibilities, the Caribbean is back, navigating its way through the challenges of the new age of travel, an essential task for the most tourism-dependent regional economy in the world,"  Britell said in a statement.

The five OECS destination award winners selected were:

  • Antigua and Barbuda, winner of the 'Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Award', 'Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year Award' and 'Small All-Inclusive of the Year Award';
  • The Commonwealth of Dominica, winner of the ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award’;
  • Grenada, winner of the 'Luxury Destination of the Year Award';
  • St. Kitts and Nevis, winner of the ‘Yachting Destination of the Year Award’; and
  • Martinique, winner of the ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year Award’.

Maria Fowell, Senior Technical Specialist for Tourism at the OECS Commission, welcomed this celebration of achievements in the region's tourism industry following an undoubtedly difficult year:

"It is gratifying to see so many of the Eastern Caribbean destinations standing out in these Caribbean Travel Awards. Heartiest congratulations to all awardees. We especially would like to congratulate Hon. Charles Fernandez for the 'Caribbean Minister of Tourism of the Year' Award. As the current Chairman of the OECS Council of Ministers of Tourism we know how hard he has worked this year not just for Antigua but for the region."

 

About the Caribbean Travel Awards

The Caribbean Travel Awards is an annual competition created in 2013 by the Caribbean Journal with the aim of recognising and encouraging professionals of the tourism industry who continuously thrive in the region. 

This year, the 20 categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards were: 'Destination of the Year', ‘Caribbean Hotel of the Year’, ‘Small Hotel of the Year’, ‘New Hotel of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year’, ‘Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year’, ‘New All-Inclusive of the Year’, 'Small All-Inclusive of the Year', ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year’, ‘Innovative Destination of the Year’, ‘Luxury Destination of the Year’, ‘Yachting Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Restaurant of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Culinary Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airline of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Bar of the Year’, and ‘Caribbean Villa Company of the Year’.  

Photos courtesy: Caribbean Journal.

Tourism
Contact us
Maria Fowell Tourism Specialist, Economic Development Policy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Maria Fowell Tourism Specialist, Economic Development Policy Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.