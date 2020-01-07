OECS Member States excel at 2020 Caribbean Travel Awards

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends heartiest congratulations to the OECS Member States that topped the Caribbean Journal’s 2020 ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’ – winning 8 of the 21 prestigious tourism honours.

This year’s Caribbean Travel Awards included winners across 21 categories, selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial staff and its network of contributors. Editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal, Alexander Britel, said the ‘Caribbean Travel Awards’ honoured the hotels, destinations, experiences and, most importantly, people that make the Caribbean the greatest travel destination on earth.

The five OECS destination award winners selected were:

Antigua and Barbuda, winner of the 'New All-Inclusive of the Year', and the ‘Caribbean Spa of the Year Award’;

St. Kitts and Nevis, winner of the ‘Cruise Destination of the Year Award’;

Martinique, winner of the ‘Culinary Destination of the Year Award’;

The Commonwealth of Dominica, winner of the ‘Luxury Destination of the Year Award’ and the ‘New Hotel of the Year Award’; and

Saint Lucia, winner of the ‘Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Award’ and the 'Caribbean Chef of the Year Award'.

Tourism Specialist at the OECS Commission, Maria Fowell, highlighted the importance of these awards as an acknowledgment of the key achievements of multiple stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The tourism sector plays a significant role in OECS economies. Substantial investment and effort has gone into developing and enhancing the tourism product in the OECS. We are delighted with this recognition and will continue to work closely with our Member States to ensure that the Eastern Caribbean remains amongst the most iconic destinations of the world,” Fowell said.

About the Caribbean Travel Awards

The Caribbean Travel Awards is an annual competition created in 2013 by Caribbean Journal with the aim of recognizing and encouraging professionals of the tourism industry who continuously thrive in the region.

This year, the 21 categories of the Caribbean Travel Awards were: ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Hotel of the Year’, ‘Small Hotel of the Year’, ‘New Hotel of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year’, ‘All-Inclusive Resort of the Year’, ‘New All-Inclusive of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Hotelier of the Year’, ‘Luxury Destination of the Year’, ‘Cruise Destination of the Year’, ‘Innovative Destination of the Year’, ‘Culinary Destination of the Year’, ‘Wellness Destination of the Year’, ‘Cultural Destination of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Restaurant of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Chef of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airport of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Airline of the Year’, ‘Caribbean Bar of the Year’, and ‘Caribbean Spa of the Year’.



Photos courtesy: Caribbean Journal.