OECS Launches New Climate Change Virtual Engagement Platform

The OECS Commission has launched a new climate change engagement platform. On 29 th April, the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) Virtual Engagement Platform (VEP) went live following a virtual ceremony.

The VEP provides an online space for knowledge exchange and information-sharing related to the fulfilment of national and regional climate targets and commitments, especially those expressed in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) issued by several OECS Member States. Crucially, it also offers a space for practitioners and stakeholders (from both the public and private sectors), students, researchers, and the public on climate change initiatives, with a view to establishing a virtual community of practice.

The launch of the VEP is timely, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted face-to-face engagement, nationally, regionally, and internationally. The VEP also allows for wider engagement and dissemination of information.

The VEP was developed under the NDCFI with the generous support of GIZ and was built by Anguilla-based Thoughtful Digital Agency. It may be accessed at www.ndcfi.oecs.org.

The Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) was launched in 2017 by the OECS and the Government of Saint Lucia and serves all OECS Member States. It was established with the political support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), under the auspices of the NDC Partnership, with financial support from GIZ.