Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Launches New Climate Change Virtual Engagement Platform

OECS Launches New Climate Change Virtual Engagement Platform

Media Release

Friday, May 14, 2021 — The OECS Commission has launched a new climate change engagement platform. On 29th April, the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) Virtual Engagement Platform (VEP) went live following a virtual ceremony.

The VEP provides an online space for knowledge exchange and information-sharing related to the fulfilment of national and regional climate targets and commitments, especially those expressed in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) issued by several OECS Member States. Crucially, it also offers a space for practitioners and stakeholders (from both the public and private sectors), students, researchers, and the public on climate change initiatives, with a view to establishing a virtual community of practice.

The launch of the VEP is timely, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has restricted face-to-face engagement, nationally, regionally, and internationally. The VEP also allows for wider engagement and dissemination of information.

The VEP was developed under the NDCFI with the generous support of GIZ and was built by Anguilla-based Thoughtful Digital Agency. It may be accessed at www.ndcfi.oecs.org.

The Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) was launched in 2017 by the OECS and the Government of Saint Lucia and serves all OECS Member States. It was established with the political support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), under the auspices of the NDC Partnership, with financial support from GIZ.

Climate Change
Contact us
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shanna Emmanuel Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shanna Emmanuel Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.