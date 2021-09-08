OECS Launches Island Ideas Challenge

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 is bringing big opportunities to the Caribbean. Last week, the Movement upped the ante in a very tangible way, announcing the launch of the Island Ideas Challenge.

The OECS SDM Island Ideas Challenge will give Caribbean people around the world the opportunity to secure up to $5,000 USD for a Programme, Event, Project, or Business Idea.

Caribbean Nationals with exciting initiatives are encouraged to register their ideas.

The process is easy:

Apply before September 13th, 2021 by completing the form on www.oecssdm.com . Encourage the public, your community, colleagues, family, and friends to vote for your idea from September 14th to September 21st. Public voting determines the shortlist of the top 15 ideas to be evaluated by the selection committee.

Voting goes live on September 14th at: www.oecssdm.com/islandideas

All are invited to attend the SDM 2021 on September 22nd -23rd, where the winner, selected by an OECS Panel, will be announced!

The OECS SDM is the largest event of its type, creating a common space, where over 10,600+ Development Partners, the Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

Learn more about opportunities to be a part of sustainable regional solutions when you register to join the OECS Sustainable Development Movement.

Dare to take a stand and register at www.oecssdm.com .

