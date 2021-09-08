Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Launches Island Ideas Challenge

OECS Launches Island Ideas Challenge

Calling all Caribbean nationals! Join the Challenge to secure up to $5,000 USD for a Programme, Event, Project, or Business Idea!

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 is bringing big opportunities to the Caribbean. Last week, the Movement upped the ante in a very tangible way, announcing the launch of the Island Ideas Challenge.

The OECS SDM Island Ideas Challenge will give Caribbean people around the world the opportunity to secure up to $5,000 USD for a Programme, Event, Project, or Business Idea.

Caribbean Nationals with exciting initiatives are encouraged to register their ideas.

The process is easy:

  1. Apply before September 13th, 2021 by completing the form on www.oecssdm.com
  2. Encourage the public, your community, colleagues, family, and friends to vote for your idea from September 14th to September 21st. Public voting determines the shortlist of the top 15 ideas to be evaluated by the selection committee.

Voting goes live on September 14th at: www.oecssdm.com/islandideas

All are invited to attend the SDM 2021 on September 22nd -23rd, where the winner, selected by an OECS Panel, will be announced!

Story image

The OECS SDM is the largest event of its type, creating a common space, where over 10,600+ Development Partners, the Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

 

Learn more about opportunities to be a part of sustainable regional solutions when you register to join the OECS Sustainable Development Movement. 

Dare to take a stand and register at www.oecssdm.com.

 

Story image
Story image

CONTACT US:  

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission
SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Business Economic Development International Relations Youth Social Development COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.