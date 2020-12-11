Browse categories
OECS Launches Database of Experts on Ecosystem-Based Adaptation, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion

Media Release

Friday, December 11, 2020 — On the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement, and ahead of the Glasgow Climate Change Conference, the UN Biodiversity Conference, and the Generation Equality Forum, the OECS Commission has launched a database of professionals in the fields of Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA), and Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI).

Chamberlain Emmanuel, Director of the Environmental Sustainability Division at the OECS Commission, welcomes the launch of the database which he said, “provides a powerful platform to support nature-based, people-centred adaptation to Climate Change by helping to match country adaptation needs with the required expertise.”

Emmanuel is encouraging professionals in the respective fields to register their profiles and inviting practitioners and those in need of relevant expertise to make full use of search options available on the digital platform which include, name of expert; type of expertise; and location of expert by country.

This initiative reflects the clear global consensus that climate change is not a future threat but, rather, one that is already present in the region in drought and rising temperatures; excessive rainfall events and floods as well as sea-level rise; saltwater intrusion; coastal erosion, and increasingly severe storms, all of which are adversely impacting people, infrastructure and ecosystems with increasingly devastating impact. 

With scientific evidence indicating that these trends will continue at an accelerating pace, the OECS Commission has adopted an innovative and transformative approach that transcends the ecological to include political, economic, social and cultural practices and norms that impact adaptation efforts. In this context, the EbA and GESI professional database will join a growing range of tools and resources that have been assembled and made available to regional stakeholders in climate change adaptation, from the most high-level planners and policymakers to those in the field. The Commission aims to ensure, as far as possible, that the Eastern Caribbean is equipped with the tools, knowledge and information needed to adapt to the changing climate.

The launch of the EbA & GESI database follows the launch of EbA and GESI case studies and a Toolkit, which outlines a 3-step process for formulating projects.

All products were developed under the Mainstreaming Ecosystem-based Adaptation, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion into Climate Change Adaptation project, with the support of the Adapt’Action Facility of the French Development Agency. Find out more at oecs.int.

Click here to access the Expert Database!

Chrispin d'Auvergne Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management Coordinator, Environmental Sustainability Cluster, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Joan John-Norville Biodiversity and Ecosystems Management Coordinator, Environmental Sustainability Cluster, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shabaka Kambon Communications Consultant
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

