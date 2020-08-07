OECS keeps the spotlight on Ocean Governance

Two of the region’s preeminent experts on Ocean Governance will lead a panel to discuss the importance of Good Ocean Governance to the OECS, in the transition towards a Blue Economy.

Commander David Robin and Alwyn Ponteen are panelists on a Webinar dubbed Rethinking How We Use Our Oceans on August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. David Robin is Director of Ocean Governance and Fisheries at the OECS Commission. He is a retired Commanding Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard. Commander Robin has over 30 years of experience in maritime safety, security, and environmental protection, as well as fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance at the national, regional and international level.

Alwyn Ponteen is the Chief Fisheries and Ocean Governance Officer of Montserrat. He is an Executive Member of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), and the National Focal Point on the OECS Ocean Governance Team. Ponteen is chief advisor to the Government of Montserrat on strengthening partnership with local, regional and international organisations to promote sustainable ocean governance.

Ponteen and Robin are both passionate about protection of our oceans, while creating sustainable solutions to enrich livelihoods, improve food security and nutrition for ocean-dependent stakeholders, in support of socio-economic development in the OECS.

“Good Ocean Governance is a fundamental pillar of our successful transition to a Blue Economy. As a region, we need to manage our ocean resources in an equitable and sustainable manner for the benefit of all our Member States and our citizens.” David Robin – Director of Ocean Governance and Fisheries, OECS Commission.

The August 12 Webinar is the first of three. The second webinar, scheduled for August 26 from 10:00 a.m. will discuss the Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning process under the banner – Many People One Sea: Making our Ocean Space more user friendly. The final webinar entitled Healthy Oceans for Current and Future Generations, will be held on October 7 from 10:00 a.m. It will examine the guidelines, rules and compliance needed to ensure a blue economy approach.

Through the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), the OECS is seeking to promote Good Ocean Governance in the region. The CROP is designed to contribute to the implementation of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated strategic action plan (SAP) by strengthening capacity for ocean governance, as well as coastal and marine spatial planning in the participating countries, to facilitate their transition to a Blue Economy.

Theme: Rethinking How We Use Our Oceans

Date and time: August 12, 2020 10:00 AM

Registration link:

About the Caribbean Region Oceanscape Project (CROP)

The Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) is a project funded by the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank. It aims to move the Caribbean towards a blue economy. As one of the key Blue Economy frontrunners in the region, the OECS has taken the first step in enabling the transition to a Blue Economy through the adoption of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated strategic action plan (ECROP SAP), endorsed by the OECS Heads of Government in 2013. The ECROP guides the future use of the region’s marine waters and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean. The ECROP is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region. Outputs under the CROP include an enhanced ECROP that is aligned to the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development; National Ocean Policies and Strategies; National Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans; a regional Marine Spatial Plan; readily available web-based and OECS relevant ocean education materials and courses; and spatial tools to enhance decision making on ocean matters.