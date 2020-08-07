Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS keeps the spotlight on Ocean Governance

OECS keeps the spotlight on Ocean Governance

Media Release

Friday, August 7, 2020 — Two of the region’s preeminent experts on Ocean Governance will lead a panel to discuss the importance of Good Ocean Governance to the OECS, in the transition towards a Blue Economy.

Commander David Robin and Alwyn Ponteen are panelists on a Webinar dubbed Rethinking How We Use Our Oceans on August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. David Robin is Director of Ocean Governance and Fisheries at the OECS Commission. He is a retired Commanding Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard. Commander Robin has over 30 years of experience in maritime safety, security, and environmental protection, as well as fisheries monitoring, control and surveillance at the national, regional and international level.

Alwyn Ponteen is the Chief Fisheries and Ocean Governance Officer of Montserrat. He is an Executive Member of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), and the National Focal Point on the OECS Ocean Governance Team. Ponteen is chief advisor to the Government of Montserrat on strengthening partnership with local, regional and international organisations to promote sustainable ocean governance.

Ponteen and Robin are both passionate about protection of our oceans, while creating sustainable solutions to enrich livelihoods, improve food security and nutrition for ocean-dependent stakeholders, in support of socio-economic development in the OECS.

 “Good Ocean Governance is a fundamental pillar of our successful transition to a Blue Economy. As a region, we need to manage our ocean resources in an equitable and sustainable manner for the benefit of all our Member States and our citizens.”

David Robin – Director of Ocean Governance and Fisheries, OECS Commission.

The August 12 Webinar is the first of three. The second webinar, scheduled for August 26 from 10:00 a.m. will discuss the Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning process under the banner – Many People One Sea: Making our Ocean Space more user friendly. The final webinar entitled Healthy Oceans for Current and Future Generations, will be held on October 7 from 10:00 a.m. It will examine the guidelines, rules and compliance needed to ensure a blue economy approach.

Through the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP), the OECS is seeking to promote Good Ocean Governance in the region. The CROP is designed to contribute to the implementation of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated strategic action plan (SAP) by strengthening capacity for ocean governance, as well as coastal and marine spatial planning in the participating countries, to facilitate their transition to a Blue Economy.

Theme and registration link for Webinar #1:


Theme: Rethinking How We Use Our Oceans
Date and time: August 12, 2020 10:00 AM
Registration link: CLICK HERE

 

About the Caribbean Region Oceanscape Project (CROP)

The Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) is a project funded by the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank. It aims to move the Caribbean towards a blue economy.  As one of the key Blue Economy frontrunners in the region, the OECS has taken the first step in enabling the transition to a Blue Economy through the adoption of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated strategic action plan (ECROP SAP), endorsed by the OECS Heads of Government in 2013. The ECROP guides the future use of the region’s marine waters and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean. The ECROP is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region.  Outputs under the CROP include an enhanced ECROP that is aligned to the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development; National Ocean Policies and Strategies; National Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans; a regional Marine Spatial Plan; readily available web-based and OECS relevant ocean education materials and courses; and spatial tools to enhance decision making on ocean matters.

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Sussanna Scott Project Manager, Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme, OECS Commission
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Sussanna Scott Project Manager, Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme, OECS Commission
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software