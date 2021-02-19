Browse categories
OECS High-Level WTO Fisheries Workshop

OECS Media Release

Friday, February 19, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) supports Member States engagement in WTO negotiations to end harmful fisheries subsidies.

With the support of the Pew Charitable Trusts (Pew) and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), the OECS Commission will be convening a High-Level Workshop on the ongoing World Trade Organization (WTO) Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations on 24-25 February 2021. This Workshop is being targeted at Senior Trade, Foreign Affairs, Fisheries, Maritime Affairs and other relevant officials in Member States.

WTO members are under a mandate to reach an agreement to end harmful fisheries subsidies by the next meeting of the Ministerial Conference, the Organization’s top-level decision-making body. The next meeting of the Ministerial Conference is expected to be convened before the end of 2021. The fisheries subsidies mandate aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.6 which tasks the WTO with reaching an agreement to end harmful fisheries subsidies.

The objectives of the High-Level Workshop are to:

  • Update OECS Member States on the status of the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations;
  • Understand the extent of global and OECS subsidy spending;
  • Analyze the current draft fisheries subsidies negotiating text;
  • Deep dive into the areas of contention in the text for the OECS; and
  • Understand how a strong subsidies agreement can be used to advance OECS fisheries sustainability goals.

Ambassador Santiago Wills of Colombia, Chair of the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Negotiations, will deliver the keynote address. Mrs. Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood, Director of the Economic and Regional Integration Division of the Commission, as well as representatives of Pew and the IISD will also address the opening session.

The Workshop will also benefit from expert insights and analyses from staff of the OECS Geneva Mission, the World Bank, Pew, the IISD, the CARICOM Secretariat, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and other international and regional partners.

According to H.E. Ambassador Stephen Fevrier at the OECS Geneva Mission:

“The fisheries sector plays an important role in the economies of OECS Member States, providing both full-time, part-time and seasonal employment, contributing significantly both to domestic food security and national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this context, it is important to build knowledge, institutional and other capacities among OECS Member States to ensure that we are well positioned to secure a favourable outcome in the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations. Such an outcome will allow us to meet the goal of sustainability of our fisheries resources, while also providing the necessary policy space to further develop the sector commercially.”

The high-level workshop will take place virtually in light of the current travel and other restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

H.E Stephen Fevrier Head of the OECS Permanent Delegation to the United Nations, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

