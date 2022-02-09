OECS Heads of Government Meet President of Argentina

A delegation from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, led by the Chairman of the OECS Authority and Prime Minister of Grenada the Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell met with the President of Argentina Dr. Alberto Fernandez in Barbados on Tuesday 8th February 2022. The meeting formed part of an official visit by President Fernandez to Barbados from February 7th to 8th 2022.

The meeting was requested by the Argentine President, with the aim of strengthening the diplomatic ties between Latin America and the Caribbean, especially given Argentina’s recent ascendancy to the Presidency of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The discussions covered a wide range of areas of mutual interest, with specific focus on climate change,emergency and disaster management and assistance, development financing, technical cooperation and political coordination on regional matters.

Chairman of the OECS Authority and Prime Minister of Grenada The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell expressed the gratitude of the OECS Authority to President Fernandez, using the opportunity to highlight some of the many areas of mutual interest between the OECS and Argentina. According to Prime Minister Mitchell,

Deeper integration, stronger friendships, active interchanges have been a historical dream and aspiration of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean. Our membership in CELAC and the agreements already reached for the active presence of the Caribbean in its leadership structures represent a clear pathway to this aspiration. The OECS - as a grouping of the smallest of the Eastern Caribbean States - is prepared to play an active role in ensuring a strong Caribbean contribution in forging stronger bonds of friendship, deeper channels of exchange and dynamic mechanisms of commerce in our continental region. Therefore, it is anticipated that today’s meeting will lay the foundation for forging this stronger bond among CELAC member states, bringing us closer together as we forge ahead with the development of the region.

In his opening remarks to the OECS delegation, President Fernandez reaffirmed his commitment to carrying the voice of the Caribbean states on the global level, highlighting the urgency of action required to address the plethora of issues faced by the region.

‘’The voice of the Caribbean should have a renewed weight in the concert of Nations, especially due to the disproportionate impact of climate change on the islands.’’

President Fernandez committed to leading the dialogue with multilateral financial institutions, to call for a renewed focus on the Caribbean without the often restrictive demands. He also expressed Argentina’s commitment to disaster management in the region, highlighting the contribution of his country to the CELAC Disaster Fund, calling for swift action to operationalize and ensure the effectiveness of the fund.

In offering remarks to the gathering, Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules reaffirmed the OECS’ willingness and commitment to work with our Argentinian counterparts on the recommendations raised during the meeting, and further advancement and action through the CELAC framework. Dr. Jules added,

‘’Given the increased prominence of OECS in CELAC, the time is right now for us to treat CELAC as a focal point for multilateral and trilateral relations between the OECS and CELAC member states.’’

Members of the OECS and Argentina delegations agreed to continued discussions to follow up on the recommendations from the Meeting. The meeting utilised a hybrid approach, with some members of delegations attending in person, and others via a virtual platform.

Attendance:

Chairman of the OECS Authority and Prime Minister of Grenada - The Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell

President of Argentina - Dr. Alberto Fernandez

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines - Dr. The Honourable Ralph Gonsalves

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica - The Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia - The Honourable Philip J. Pierre

OECS Director General - H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saint Lucia - Honourable Alva Baptiste

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antigua and Barbuda - Honourable Everly Paul Chet Greene

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Argentina - Santiago Cafiero

Observers

Premier of Anguilla - The Honourable Dr. Ellis Webster

Premier of the British Virgin Islands - The Honourable Andrew Fahie

OECS Commissioner, Montserrat - H.E. Debra Lewis