OECS-GIZ Photo Contest Opens!

OECS-German Development Cooperation (GIZ) media release

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) have partnered to launch a photo contest on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC). 

This open and free photo training and contest seeks to inspire the creation and dissemination of images that explore the impact of climate change on the lives of Caribbean people. An unique opportunity to explore the link between climate-related events, such as hurricanes, floods and sea-level rise, and migration, displacement and planned relocation.  Your chance to gain widespread exposure: Your work will be exhibited and published around the world.

The OECS-GIZ Photo Contest pursues these objectives:

  • raising awareness and improving knowledge of Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) within the OECS region

  • highlighting resilience strategies of individuals and communities affected by human mobility as a result of climate change

  • generating discussions and knowledge exchange

The applicants are encouraged to express their creativity while portraying personal or collective stories of HMCCC which will shed light on the matters below:

  • the impact of climate change on migration, displacement and planned relocation

  • the impact of climate change on livelihoods

  • the response and innovative strategies of individuals and/or communities to address these challenges, strengthen resilience and reduce the risk of displacement

Submissions will be analysed and the winning photos will be selected by a panel of judges which include the OECS Commission, GIZ and award-winner Saint Lucian photographer Kirk Elliot.

Attractive prizes to be won! 

The general public is invited to register by email through josette.edward@oecs.int for the photography training coordinated by Kirk Elliot on July 15, 2020, and to participate in the competition by submitting their photos to casandra.james@giz.de before August 22, 2020.

Download the OECS-GIZ Photo Contest Guidelines!

Climate Change
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

