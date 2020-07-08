OECS-GIZ Photo Contest Opens!

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) have partnered to launch a photo contest on Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC). The general public is invited to register by email through josette.edward@oecs.int for the photography training coordinated by Kirk Elliot on July 15, 2020. To participate in the contest, submit photos to casandra.james@giz.de before August 22, 2020.

This open and free photo training and contest seeks to inspire the creation and dissemination of images that explore the impact of climate change on the lives of Caribbean people. An unique opportunity to explore the link between climate-related events, such as hurricanes, floods and sea-level rise, and migration, displacement and planned relocation. Your chance to gain widespread exposure: Your work will be exhibited and published around the world.



The OECS-GIZ Photo Contest pursues these objectives:

raising awareness and improving knowledge of Human Mobility in the Context of Climate Change (HMCCC) within the OECS region

highlighting resilience strategies of individuals and communities affected by human mobility as a result of climate change

generating discussions and knowledge exchange

The applicants are encouraged to express their creativity while portraying personal or collective stories of HMCCC which will shed light on the matters below:

the impact of climate change on migration, displacement and planned relocation

the impact of climate change on livelihoods

the response and innovative strategies of individuals and/or communities to address these challenges, strengthen resilience and reduce the risk of displacement

Submissions will be analysed and the winning photos will be selected by a panel of judges which include the OECS Commission, GIZ and award-winner Saint Lucian photographer Kirk Elliot.



Attractive prizes to be won!

