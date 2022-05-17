OECS, GIZ and MEXICO2 Host Youth Talanoa (Dialogue) on Carbon Markets

Eastern Caribbean countries are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time, their economies are among those most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is widely accepted that recovering from the pandemic and addressing climate change will require a shift to greener, more resilient economies, which no longer rely heavily on fossil fuels that cause global warming.

The Paris Agreement (on climate change) provides an opportunity to contribute to the global climate effort through the "trading" of carbon emissions avoided through, for example, the use of renewable energy.



Young people have an important role to play in transforming Eastern Caribbean societies as influencers, entrepreneurs and leaders. Therefore, the OECS, GIZ and Mexico 2 will jointly host a virtual Youth Talanoa (Dialogue) on Carbon Markets on Wednesday May 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eastern Caribbean Time. The Talanoa, organised under the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI), will provide an introduction to carbon markets, how they benefit the climate and business opportunities they provide.

Click here to register: https://forms.office.com/r/sDw2cp4WFW

Please contact [email protected] for further information.