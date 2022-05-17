Browse categories
OECS, GIZ and MEXICO2 Host Youth Talanoa (Dialogue) on Carbon Markets

Media Release

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Eastern Caribbean countries are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time, their economies are among those most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is widely accepted that recovering from the pandemic and addressing climate change will require a shift to greener, more resilient economies, which no longer rely heavily on fossil fuels that cause global warming.

The Paris Agreement (on climate change) provides an opportunity to contribute to the global climate effort through the "trading" of carbon emissions avoided through, for example, the use of renewable energy.

Young people have an important role to play in transforming Eastern Caribbean societies as influencers, entrepreneurs and leaders. Therefore, the OECS, GIZ and Mexico2 will jointly host a virtual Youth Talanoa (Dialogue) on Carbon Markets  on Wednesday May 25, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eastern Caribbean Time. The Talanoa, organised under the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI), will provide an introduction to carbon markets, how they benefit the climate and business opportunities they provide.

Click here to register: https://forms.office.com/r/sDw2cp4WFW 

Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Climate Change
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

