OECS, GIZ and MEXICO2 Host Virtual Business Sector Carbon Workshop

Eastern Caribbean countries are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time, their economies are among those most severely affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. It is widely accepted that recovering from the pandemic and addressing climate change will require a shift to greener, more resilient economies which no longer rely heavily on fossil fuels that cause global warming.



The Paris Agreement (on climate change) provides an opportunity to contribute to the global climate effort through the "trading" of carbon emissions avoided through, for example, the use of renewable energy.



Businesses have an important role to play in transforming Eastern Caribbean societies as influencers and entrepreneurs.Therefore, the OECS, GIZ and Mexico 2 will jointly host a virtual Business Sector Carbon Workshop, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Eastern Caribbean Time.

The objective of the workshop is to better enable private sector interests in the OECS region to leverage business opportunities with respect to carbon credits. It will equip participants with knowledge for developing carbon projects and selling, or buying emission reduction in the region.

Click here to register: https://forms.office.com/r/aaCmT474BY



Please contact [email protected] for further information.