Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS -GEOBUILD Hosts Study Tour in the Commonwealth of Dominica

OECS -GEOBUILD Hosts Study Tour in the Commonwealth of Dominica

OECS Media Release

April 11, 2023  — The OECS Geothermal Energy: Capacity Building for Utilisation, Investment and Local Development (OECS-GEOBUILD) Programme, in collaboration with the Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited (DGDC), hosted a Study Tour in Dominica from April 3 – 5, 2023. The tour, led by OECS Project Manager, Dr. Ernie Stapleton, is in keeping with the mandate of GEOBUILD to provide specialised advisory support, analyses and capacity building for geothermal energy development based on critical needs to advance relevant project initiatives in beneficiary countries. The objectives of the study tour were to:

  1. Obtain a practical understanding of delivering a drilling programme in the Eastern Caribbean, including preparation activities, civil works requirements, public awareness and information, and safety and environmental safeguards;
  2. Identify lessons learned by the Dominica Drilling Team for the implementation of the geothermal exploration and drilling phase; and
  3. Foster regional cooperation and collaboration within the OECS on geothermal energy.

Beneficiary Member States of the Study Tour include Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Kitts and Nevis. A Town Hall meeting was conducted in Laudat, Dominica on April 3, where the current geothermal development activities are taking place. A detailed presentation was made on April 4 on the Roseau Valley Geothermal Development Project, which was followed by a tour led by the DGDC team to the sites of three Production Wells, and the drilling site for a Reinjection Well. Participants had the opportunity to observe the preparation for the Flow Test of one of the Production Wells RV-P2, which was drilled in 2022, with a total drilling depth of 1378 meters. On the final day of the Study Tour, they further engaged key members of the DGDC team for discussions on the outcomes of the exploration and drilling programme in Dominica.

GEOBUILD is designed to respond to the needs of participating OECS Member States for advancing geothermal energy development. The project will facilitate collaboration on geothermal energy not only with the beneficiary countries, but also with other Member States of the region that have an interest in exploring geothermal resources. The interventions have been designed to address the gaps and requests identified and presented by the key geothermal actors at various consultations at the regional level. The project is consistent with the overall aim of the OECS to promote cooperation among the Member States at the regional and international levels. GEOBUILD is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) with a grant of US$3.1 Million with funding support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the European Union Caribbean Investment Facility.

This project aims to contribute to the efforts of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the OECS Commission to advance geothermal energy development in the OECS, and by extension, the Caribbean, by addressing the challenges of limited capacities of human resources, institutions, and regulatory frameworks for geothermal energy development. Furthermore, the project will address the need for increased trained personnel, improved regulatory processes, and strengthened institutions to support and facilitate the scientific and managerial aspects of geothermal management in the OECS. The project will also coordinate and support improved use of existing geothermal capacity in the region. GEOBUILD will directly benefit the five eligible OECS Member States, namely:

  • The Commonwealth of Dominica
  • Grenada
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia, and
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The OECS Commission would like to express sincerest thanks and appreciation to the Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited and the Government of Dominica for their tremendous support and collaboration in making the Study Tour a success.

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Energy
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software