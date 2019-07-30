Browse categories
OECS-FAO Workshop to Boost Capacity in Agricultural Data Collection and Strategic Planning in the Eastern Caribbean

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 — Regional Statistical experts gathered in Saint Lucia this week to lend their expertise towards the enhancement of institutional capacity in statistical data collection and analysis within the Agricultural sector. 

Based on an assessment conducted in 2018, strategic planning in agriculture has been identified as one of the major challenges faced in OECS Member States.

Consequently, the OECS launched the project “Strategic  Plan for Agricultural and Rural Statistics (SPARS) and Questionnaire Design  in OECS Member States” with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). The project aims to facilitate agricultural strategic planning through the improvement in data collection, compilation and dissemination methods.

Thanks to the FAO we will be able to develop a document which would provide long term direction for the improvement of agricultural and rural statistics in each country and it will include a concrete plan of action and feasible options and assessment of resources required to implement it. OECS Programme Officer of Agriculture George Alcee stated.

The 3-day workshop followed an inception workshop held in Saint Lucia in February 2019 and enabled 20 experts from the OECS Member States to strengthen their capacity in 3 main areas including:   

  • understanding the Strategic Plan for Agricultural and Rural Statistics (SPARS) process and the expected support and role of the country focal points in the exercise;

  • the creation of a common agriculture module for the Population and Housing Census (PHC), under the guidance and technical support of the FAO; and

  • the design of questionnaires to meet data needs in the agricultural sector.

This workshop was timely in light of ongoing preparations for the 2020 round of PHCs in the National Statistical Offices (NSO) and more so because Agricultural censuses and surveys within the Member States are quite dated.

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
George Alcee Programme Officer of Agriculture, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Sherma Beroo Statistical Development Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

