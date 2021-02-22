Browse categories
OECS Extends Congratulations to Government and People of Saint Lucia on 42nd Anniversary of Independence

Media Statement

Monday, February 22, 2021 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends hearty congratulations to the Government and people of Saint Lucia on the occasion of the nation’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence today, Monday, February 22nd 2021.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia to commemorate the event. The ceremony, held under this year's theme "A Resilient Nation. We Can, We Will", featured remarks by the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Honourable Allen Chastanet; the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules; and Youth Officer at OECS Commission, Nyus Alfred. 

The brief ceremony also included the delivery of the national pledge by Jaela St. Clair, a student of the Camille Henry Memorial School; recital of the national anthem, by the Saint Lucia Cadet Corps; and the prayer for the nation, by Father Michel Francis.

The Commission pays tribute to the Government and people of Saint Lucia for the achievements made over the past decades, in every sphere of national life, and looks forward to continuing in the service of Saint Lucia in efforts toward realisation of the country's development aspirations.

