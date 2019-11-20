Browse categories
OECS Educators become Literacy Changemakers!

OECS/USAID Early Learners Program (ELP) Media Release

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 — The Early Learners Programme (ELP) within the Education Development Management Unit of the OECS facilitated the attendance of 35 Educators throughout the OECS at the International Literacy (ILA) conference in October 2019.

The ILA supports literacy and assessment experts through featured cutting-edge research, classroom practices and approaches to literacy that aim to make participants into “changemakers" in the field of education.

These new "changemakers" have returned, invigorated and set to expand upon previous ELP training with mandatory post conference initiatives aimed at improving classroom instruction and engagement to change the lives of OECS early grade readers.

About OECS/USAID ELP:

OECS/USAID Early Learners Programme is a Programme within the Education Development Management Unit of the OECS Commission and was established in March 2015 to improve the reading skills of children in the early primary grades with the goal of providing a foundation for improved learning outcomes and enhanced opportunities for students in the six independent Member States of the OECS (Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines). The OECS/USAID ELP will run through to September 2020 developing and implementing several initiatives that continue the advancement of early grade reading throughout the OECS.

Tracey Warner-Arnold OECS/USAID Early Learners Programme, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Lisa Sargusingh-Terrance Reading Specialist, OECS/USAID Early Learners Programme, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
