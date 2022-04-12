Browse categories
OECS Director General Presents at 214th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules presented at the plenary session of the 214th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris, France on April 5th 2022.

Dr. Jules’ attendance was in his capacity as the representative for Saint Lucia on the UNESCO Executive Board, having been recently elected to the post. In his remarks to the Executive Board, Dr. Jules highlighted Saint Lucia’s support for the UNESCO Director General, in her efforts to further strengthen UNESCO’s leadership in the coordination and monitoring of SDG 4 - Education 2030. According to Dr. Jules, 

‘’We hope that the “Global Education Cooperation” mechanism will succeed in fostering greater alignment and more efficiency. This requires a continuous inclusive consultative process allowing ownership of outcomes by all member states.’’

Dr. Jules further articulated support for the Transforming Education Summit convened and led by the UN Secretary-General, describing it as a political summit that should create a new momentum after the devastating global generational catastrophe on Education unleashed by the pandemic.

He continued, 

‘’UNESCO’s standard setting function in Education can hardly have the expected impact if it is not followed by implementation on the ground. The “Futures of Education” report and more particularly the ISEE report are tools that UNESCO must translate into concrete actions to reform and inform the education systems in the light of the AI revolution and the exponential change it ignites.

Science is at the core of the Sustainable Development Goals and the resolution of the world’s complex and interconnected challenges. We need sustainable scientific solutions to address the multiple challenges related to water, energy, oceans, sustainability, land and climate and education, health and other disciplines. 

The pandemic showed us the Importance of open science and we are looking forward to the implementation of the Recommendation on Open Science. Sharing scientific data is crucial in the fight against our many existential challenges.’’

The 214th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board commenced on March 30th 2022, and will conclude April 13th 2022 in Paris. 

Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

