OECS Director General Meets with President of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Dr. Didacus Jules paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique Hon. Serge Letchimy and the OECS Commissioner Patricia Telle on Friday April 8th 2022.

The meeting discussions focused on a plethora of areas, including agriculture, communication and language translation, the circular economy, risk management and resilience, governance structures and renewable energy. Among these, language translation was keenly discussed as the OECS continues to prioritize efforts to break down language barriers between French speaking and English speaking Member States. According to Dr. Jules, the OECS needs to ensure that there is a stronger translation mechanism in place, to ensure that the French member states play a more dynamic role in the Organisation.  He further stated that any such mechanism must include language capacity building on both sides. Dr. Jules also pointed to the need for the recognition of Kwéyòl as a 'Lingua Franca' between the member states of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica and Saint Lucia. 

In the continued effort to strengthen relationships between the French speaking and English speaking, a proposal for more cultural and professional exchanges was supported by all parties. Hon. Letchimy committed to the appointment of an international cooperation Officer, who would serve as the link between the French Embassy and the OECS Commission to further enhance dialogue as well as Martinique’s contribution to the union. 

Hon. Letchimy also called for OECS Member States who are part of the UNESCO Executive Board to support Martinique’s Application for World Heritage Status for Mount Pelée. He further requested continued dialogue with OECS Member States, to ascertain the supporting role that Martinique can play in the area of renewable energy. 

Note to Editors

Martinique acceded  to the status of Associate Member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on February 4th 2015, becoming the first French Speaking state to do so. Guadeloupe subsequently joined the Organisation as an Associate Member State on March 14th 2019. 

Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

