OECS Director General Features at the Global Business Forum in Dubai

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — Global Business leaders, government representatives, investors and stakeholders from the GCC, Latin America and the Caribbean met in Dubai for the Global Business Forum LATAM from March 23-24 2022. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was represented by Director General Dr. Didacus Jules, who featured as a panellist on the second day of the Forum.

Dr. Jules featured on the panel themed ‘Building Stronger Trade Infrastructure’ alongside Former President of Brazil’s National Association of Airport Management Companies Dyogo Oliveria and Secretary-General of Latin American Service Exporters Javier Pena Capobianco. The panel did a deep dive into many of the infrastructural constraints affecting trade in Latin America and the Caribbean, including issues of poor infrastructure, fragmented logistics, legal and regulatory deficiencies, as well as the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on trade in the region. 

In speaking to the unique challenges of small island developing states, specifically those of the OECS region, Dr Jules stated, 

‘’We are among the most tourism-dependent economies in the world. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a shutdown of the tourism industry, and in one month, we had a total of 3,340 flights grounded. This had a tremendous impact on supply chains and food imports, but also created opportunities for a transformational approach. It is no longer about restarting the economy but finding ways to reinvent our economy in green, resilient ways.”

Dr Jules continued,

‘’The regionalisation of trade and the supply chain is an important step in that direction. Trade has three channels: air, sea, and IT. The latter is now vital in almost every aspect of our lives. We have to approach it with design thinking; we cannot focus on just one element, it has to be a symbiotic approach.”

Dr. Jules also met with several business and government leaders during his time at the Global Business Forum, with the aim of developing relationships and seeking opportunities to boost trade and investment in the OECS.

 

Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

