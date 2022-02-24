Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Director General Delivers Saint Lucia Independence Lecture

OECS Director General Delivers Saint Lucia Independence Lecture

OECS Media Release

Thursday, February 24, 2022 — Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules delivered the Independence Lecture as part of the activities for Saint Lucia’s 43rd Anniversary on Independence, on Wednesday February 23rd 2022, under the theme ‘Building a Nation and Shaping a Society.’ 

The Lecture, which was organized by the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, was attended by several Saint Lucian dignitaries and officials as well as the general public via social media platforms and national television. Dr. Jules delivered a riveting assessment of Saint Lucia’s journey as it celebrates its 43rd year of Independence, while he delved into recommendations that all utilized multisectoral and highly participatory approaches. In his delivery, Dr. Jules highlighted the main characteristics, similarities and differences of a nation and a society in the Saint Lucian (and small states) context, using real world examples in the analysis of Saint Lucia’s journey post Independence. According to Dr. Jules, 

‘’There is an inseparable relationship between building a nation and shaping a society.  Both challenges are the responsibility of all but with nuanced obligations to different actors.  Because the construct of the nation is in the domain of governance and its remit spans an ideological, territorial and institutional architecture, it sits above the society and establishes the parameters of the potential and the possibilities for shaping the society. ‘’

The overarching theme of the lecture also centered around hope, as Dr. Jules made a consistent call to action for all citizens and stakeholders to take responsibility for ushering Saint Lucia into the future. He continued, 

‘’The real beginning of building a nation is to conceive an aspirational idea of the best that we can be, to make that aspiration one that transcends every tribal affiliation within the national space (including the Diaspora) and to systematically pursue that dream.’’

Before concluding, Dr. Jules outlined a evidence inspired roadmap, inclusive of critical initiatives that ought to be done earnestly in building a nation and shaping a society. These initiatives centered around:

  • Defining the vision - Deciding who we want to be

  • Institutional Revitalization 

  • Design of policies/ creation (strengthening) of mechanisms of economic inclusion

  • Rethinking Education 

  • Strengthening Civil Society and the Empowerment of Citizens

As he ended, Dr. Jules reminded the audience that; 

‘’Shaping a society is fundamentally about managing the many tribes that we all inhabit. All societies face the same fundamental challenge of forging an elemental and binding unity out of their diversity. ‘’

The Lecture can be viewed in its entirety in the video below. 

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software