OECS Declares Support for the Hosting of World Expo 2030 by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

OECS Media Release

Monday, April 11, 2022 — The Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have declared their support and endorsement for the bid by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030 under the theme ‘’The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow.’’

The World Expo has increasingly become a major global opportunity for international cooperation, for showcasing scientific/technological innovation, and for displaying the diversity of cultures, languages and accomplishments of the human family. World Expo has become a platform for expressing the highest aspirations of humanity’s conception of its future.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in October 2021. In the bid letter, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stated,

“We live in an era of change, and we face an unprecedented need for humanity’s collective action. It is clear that the whole world, as a collective, needs to work together to foresee the future and address, with its brightest minds, the challenges and opportunities that emanate from this change.” 

He continued, 

‘’The World Expo 2030 will represent an extraordinary opportunity to share with the world our lessons from this unprecedented transformation.” 

The OECS is confident that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sufficient capabilities to present a distinguished edition and experience of the world expo consistent with the highest standards of innovation and the finest expressions of hospitality.

Contact us
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

