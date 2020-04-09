Browse categories
OECS Convenes Virtual Stakeholder Meeting Ahead Of 2020 Population and Housing Census

Thursday, April 9, 2020 — The OECS Commission convened a virtual technical meeting, on 10 and 11 March 2020, to discuss the harmonised approach for the OECS region towards the 2020 round of Population and Housing Censuses (PHC 2020).

This meeting advanced discussions held at the Fourteenth Meeting of the OECS Living Standards Measurement Committee (LSMC), which was held on 20 November 2019. 

The objectives of the virtual meeting were to:

  1. Discuss the approach to be used to support the production of country comparable population and housing census data across OECS Member States; 
  2. Examine the CARICOM core questionnaire and related concepts to identify the modules and questions that cover the core content of relevance for national, regional and international planning, policy development and reporting; 
  3. Agree on the strategy to be employed by the OECS region for ensuring the successful conduct of the PHC 2020; and
  4. Discuss Member States’ resource requirements for undertaking their census.

The meeting was attended by technical staff of the national statistical offices in the OECS region, who are involved with the national adaptation of the harmonised OECS PHC 2020 questionnaire and responsible for coordinating and managing the conduct of the census. 

