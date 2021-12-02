Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Convenes 34th Meeting of the OECS Pooled Procurement Service Policy Board

OECS Convenes 34th Meeting of the OECS Pooled Procurement Service Policy Board

Media Release

Thursday, December 2, 2021 — The 34th meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)  Pooled Procurement Service (PPS) Policy Board, chaired by the Honourable Premier, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Minister for Finance and Health of Anguilla, was convened virtually, on 23rd November 2021. 

Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Health, as well as officials from the OECS Commission and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) attended the meeting.  The delegates reviewed:

1. Purchasing arrangements for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for the procurement period July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, and July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.  

2. The expansion of the PPS product portfolio to include the pooled procurement of Laboratory supplies and equipment.  

3. Financial obligations for the procurement of Laboratory supplies and equipment for Member States.

The OECS has supported Member States with timely procurement of test kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs) via the cost-saving pooled procurement mechanism.  Donations from Direct Relief were also facilitated valued at approximately USD 430 thousand.  These donations included three Intensive Care Unit kits for Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Lucia, and PPEs that were distributed to all Member States.  

During the 2019/2020 financial year, the PPS purchased approximately XCD 45.79 million worth of medical products which resulted in a cost-saving to Member States of approximately XCD 9.16 million, and in  2020/ 2021 medical products valued at XCD 41.03 million was purchased with a cost saving of approximately XCD 8.21 million to Member States.  The annual report also revealed that the availability of medicines in OECS Member States was satisfactory and citizens had reliable access to essential medicines to sustain their health care.

 

Contact us
Roselyn Opel Head, Pooled Procurement Services (PPS)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Roselyn Opel Head, Pooled Procurement Services (PPS)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.