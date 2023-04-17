OECS contributes to Panel hosted by the Convention Against Torture Initiative

The Convention Against Tourture Initiative (CTI) held a Panel Discussion as a side event during the 52nd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 28,2022. The discussion focused on tapping into Small Island Developing States’ experiences with the UN Convention against Torture. Ambassador Colin Murdoch of the Permanent Delegation of the OECS to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva contributed to the discussions as a panelist.

The panel discussion focused on the implementation of the UN Convention on Torture by countries, and its impact on the strengthening of national institutions, law enforcement mechanisms and legislative frameworks. Speaking in the context of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the panelists also highlighted challenges arising from the limited resources available to states for the ratification and reporting processes, as well as obstacles in implementing reforms.

Following his participation on the panel, Ambassador Murdoch encouraged OECS Member States to join the Convention. According to him,