OECS contributes to Panel hosted by the Convention Against Torture Initiative

Monday, April 17, 2023 — The Convention Against Tourture Initiative (CTI) held a Panel Discussion as a side event during the 52nd Regular Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 28,2022. The discussion focused on tapping into Small Island Developing States’ experiences with the UN Convention against Torture. Ambassador Colin Murdoch of the Permanent Delegation of the OECS to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva contributed to the discussions as a panelist.

The panel discussion focused on the implementation of the UN Convention on Torture by countries, and its impact on the strengthening of national institutions, law enforcement mechanisms and legislative frameworks. Speaking in the context of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the panelists also highlighted challenges arising from the limited resources available to states for the ratification and reporting processes, as well as obstacles in implementing reforms. 

Following his participation on the panel, Ambassador Murdoch encouraged OECS Member States to join the Convention. According to him, 

‘Becoming party to the UN Convention Against Torture and having a relationship with the CTI not only burnishes the human rights reputation of OECS member states but it provides practical benefits like training and capacity-building for law enforcement agencies. I think our goal should be for all OECS members and associate members to be covered by the Convention.’

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

