OECS continues webinar series on the Blue Economy with Looking after our oceans in the OECS

The transition to a Blue Economy is an exciting prospect. As a conscientious institution, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is encouraging responsible use of ocean resources for the growing economies of the Eastern Caribbean. This instalment of the OECS Blue Economy webinar series focuses on Looking after our oceans in the OECS.

On June 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. students, teachers and the general public will learn about the importance of coasts and oceans to the OECS, what makes them special, and how to balance economic growth without negatively impacting the natural environment. The session, featuring Professor Dickon Howell, will delve into the importance of the marine environment in the OECS and the pressures it faces, what a Blue Economy means for the OECS and how a Blue Economy can be delivered through good ocean governance.

The Caribbean Region Oceanscape Project (CROP) at the OECS Commission lauded the success of the first instalment of this webinar series held on June 10, 2020 on Delivering Good Ocean Governance in the OECS and targeted technical officers. Speaking on the impact of the first session, Susanna Scott, Project Manager, CROP said:

“The Commission is pleased with the level of participation at the first CROP webinar and encourages all to participate in the next planned webinar which we hope will incite action at all levels including academia, private sector, and civil society, towards fostering and integrating a blue economy approach in the OECS.”

The OECS, as an inclusive institution, will engage policymakers, civil society organisations, and the public through its webinar series. The next session schedule on June 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. will be a closed session, focusing on A Blue Economy for the OECS and targeting high level policymakers.

About the Caribbean Region Oceanscape Project (CROP)

Caribbean Regional Ocean Scape Project (CROP) is a funded project by the Global Environment Facility through the World Bank which aims to move the Caribbean towards a blue economy. As one of the key Blue Economy frontrunners in the region, the OECS has taken the first step to enable the transition to a Blue Economy through the adoption of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy (ECROP) and its associated strategic action plan (ECROP SAP). Endorsed by the OECS Heads of Government in 2013, the ECROP guides the future use of the region’s marine waters and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean. Notably, the ECROP is the first of its kind in the Caribbean region. Outputs under the CROP will include an enhanced ECROP that is aligned to the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development; National Ocean Policies and Strategies; National Coastal and Marine Spatial Plans; a regional Marine Spatial Plan; readily available web-based and OECS relevant ocean education materials and courses; and spatial tools to enhance decision making on ocean matters.

About Professor Dickon Howell

Professor Howell has over 10 years global experience in managing projects and leading multidisciplinary teams for the development and delivery of all aspects of the Blue Economy, marine policy, governance and regulation within national and international institutions as well as working at the science policy interface to bring marine science into governmental decision making. He has a professional career in bringing together policy makers, regulators, scientists, advisors and users of the sea to find solutions that deliver the Blue Economy and marine sustainable development within a proportionate regulatory framework. He has directed the development and delivery of national ocean policy and marine spatial planning to support the Blue Economy and plan performance monitoring of marine spatial plans, regulatory frameworks and national ocean and Blue Economy policy. This has included delivering the revision of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy and the development of National Ocean Policy for Grenada, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. He continues to advise governments and public bodies across the world on the Blue Economy, marine policy, management, marine science and the institutional barriers to delivery in a complex policy environment.