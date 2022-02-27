Browse categories
OECS Congratulates the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on it's 55th Anniversary

Sunday, February 27, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) on its 55th Anniversary, celebrated on Sunday February 27th 2022.

The Commission notes the important role played by the ECSC over the past 55 years, in their administration of an independent and accountable system of justice for member states. As an institution of the OECS, the ECSC espouses many of the objectives critical for the achievement of regional integration in our subregion, and the continued partnership between the Court and the OECS Commission is vital.

Director General of the OECS Commission Dr. Didacus Jules congratulated the Court on their outstanding achievements over the course of its existence,

‘’The ECSC continues to provide exemplary service to our region, as it is a critical component that underpins our integration aspirations. The court has sought to rise to the challenge of resilience and adaptation in the face of immeasurable challenges like the COVID 19 pandemic and the consequential impact on all sectors including the justice system.’’

 The OECS Commission remains committed to providing support for, and collaborating with the ECSC as it continues its longstanding tradition of excellence.

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

