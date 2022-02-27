OECS Congratulates the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on it’s 55th Anniversary

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) on its 55th Anniversary, celebrated on Sunday February 27th 2022.

The Commission notes the important role played by the ECSC over the past 55 years, in their administration of an independent and accountable system of justice for member states. As an institution of the OECS, the ECSC espouses many of the objectives critical for the achievement of regional integration in our subregion, and the continued partnership between the Court and the OECS Commission is vital.

Director General of the OECS Commission Dr. Didacus Jules congratulated the Court on their outstanding achievements over the course of its existence,

‘’The ECSC continues to provide exemplary service to our region, as it is a critical component that underpins our integration aspirations. The court has sought to rise to the challenge of resilience and adaptation in the face of immeasurable challenges like the COVID 19 pandemic and the consequential impact on all sectors including the justice system.’’

The OECS Commission remains committed to providing support for, and collaborating with the ECSC as it continues its longstanding tradition of excellence.