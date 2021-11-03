Browse categories
OECS Congratulates the Commonwealth of Dominica on 43rd Anniversary of Independence

OECS Media Statement

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica warm congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence today, November 3, 2021.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia to commemorate the event. The ceremony featured a recorded message from Prime Minister of the Commonwealth od Dominica, The Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit; and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules. The national prayer was delivered by Monsignor Patrick Anthony of the Roman Catholic Church, Saint Lucia.

This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme "United in Purpose: Our Health, Our Heritage, Our Future".

The Commission looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations and assures the Government and people of our commitment to assistance in continuing efforts to navigate and address the innumerable challenges of this unprecedented health and economic crisis.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

