OECS Congratulates Saint Lucia on 43rd Anniversary of Independence

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Saint Lucia warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence on Tuesday , February 22nd 2022.

Saint Lucia’s celebration of this milestone achievement under the theme ‘Douvan Asanm: Celebrating our People speaks to the determination of all Saint Lucians to actively engage in the development and progress of their country.  This is particularly appropriate, in light of the challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences globally.

The Commission is appreciative of the constructive and meaningful contribution which Saint Lucia has made, and continues to make towards the growth and development of the OECS family, and takes this opportunity to convey to the Government and people of Saint Lucia, very best wishes for a future filled with health, peace, success and prosperity.

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules will deliver an Independence Lecture on Wednesday February 23rd 2022 from 7:30 pm, as part of the Independence Anniversary celebrations. The Lecture will be streamed via all local tv stations in Saint Lucia and via social media. 

The Commission remains committed to continuing in the service of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, in their ongoing quest to realise their development aspirations. 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

