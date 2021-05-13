OECS Congratulates New CARICOM Secretary General!

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is pleased to convey its congratulations to Dr. Carla Barnett on her unanimous appointment as the incoming Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules welcomed the incoming Secretary General, noting that he looks forward to building on the longstanding cooperation and collaboration between the OECS and CARICOM.

“I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations on this historic appointment. Dr. Barnett has an impressive resumé of service to Belize and to the Caribbean. It is a celebratory moment as Dr. Barnett shatters the glass ceiling to become the first woman and the first Belizean to be appointed as Secretary General of CARICOM. The OECS looks forward to working together to deepen integration and to advance the development of our region.”

Dr. Barnett was appointed on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at a Special Session of the Heads of Government of CARICOM. She begins her tenure on August 15, 2021.

The OECS would like to commend outgoing Secretary General Irwin LaRoque for his longstanding service to CARICOM and the Caribbean region.