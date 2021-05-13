Browse categories
OECS Congratulates New CARICOM Secretary General!

OECS Media Release

Thursday, May 13, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is pleased to convey its congratulations to Dr. Carla Barnett on her unanimous appointment as the incoming Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Director General of the OECS Dr. Didacus Jules welcomed the incoming Secretary General, noting that he looks forward to building on the longstanding cooperation and collaboration between the OECS and CARICOM.

“I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations on this historic appointment. Dr. Barnett has an impressive resumé of service to Belize and to the Caribbean. It is a celebratory moment as Dr. Barnett shatters the glass ceiling to become the first woman and the first Belizean to be appointed as Secretary General of CARICOM. The OECS looks forward to working together to deepen integration and to advance the development of our region.”

Dr. Barnett was appointed on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at a Special Session of the Heads of Government of CARICOM.  She begins her tenure on August 15, 2021.

The OECS would like to commend outgoing Secretary General Irwin LaRoque for his longstanding service to CARICOM and the Caribbean region.

CARICOM
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

