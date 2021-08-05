OECS Congratulates Morocco on the 22nd Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI

On the occasion of the Twenty-Second Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), via Diplomatic Note, extended heartiest congratulations to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Member States of the OECS and Morocco have long enjoyed warm and friendly relations. Within recent years, several cooperation initiatives were launched between Morocco and the OECS in many sectors. These initiatives have presented opportunities for collaborative work and joint development projects.

The Commission, in its congratulatory message, expressed gratitude and optimism that the strong ties of cooperation that exist between Morocco and the OECS will promote economic growth and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Morocco and the OECS region.

On this auspicious occasion, the 22nd Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the OECS Commission conveys on behalf of the Organisation, its Member States and people, very best wishes for the continued good health and successful reign of the Monarch, and for continued peace, stability and progress in the Kingdom of Morocco.