OECS Congratulates Morocco on the 22nd Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI

Statement from the OECS Commission

Thursday, August 5, 2021 — On the occasion of the Twenty-Second Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), via Diplomatic Note, extended heartiest congratulations to His Majesty, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Member States of the OECS and Morocco have long enjoyed warm and friendly relations. Within recent years, several cooperation initiatives were launched between Morocco and the OECS in many sectors. These initiatives have presented opportunities for collaborative work and joint development projects.

The Commission, in its congratulatory message, expressed gratitude and optimism that the strong ties of cooperation that exist between Morocco and the OECS will promote economic growth and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Morocco and the OECS region.

On this auspicious occasion, the 22nd Anniversary of the Accession to the Throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the OECS Commission conveys on behalf of the Organisation, its Member States and people, very best wishes for the continued good health and successful reign of the Monarch, and for continued peace, stability and progress in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Bernadette Auguste International Relations Officer, International Relations Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

