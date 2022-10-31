Browse categories
OECS Congratulates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Election as President of Brazil

OECS Media Release

Monday, October 31, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends warm and sincere congratulations to H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to the Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The world has followed this consequential election with great interest given the geo-political and environmental implications at this time of heightened climate change and we have noted the wide political difference between the contending forces.  We are confident that President-elect Lula will seek to build stronger bridges of consensus and national unity post this intensely contested election and urge all parties to join in this reconciliation effort.

The OECS looks forward to a deepening of the historically productive relationship with Brazil and its reassertion as a hemispheric leader in environmental sustainability, equity and inclusion.

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

