OECS Congratulates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Election as President of Brazil

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States extends warm and sincere congratulations to H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to the Presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

The world has followed this consequential election with great interest given the geo-political and environmental implications at this time of heightened climate change and we have noted the wide political difference between the contending forces. We are confident that President-elect Lula will seek to build stronger bridges of consensus and national unity post this intensely contested election and urge all parties to join in this reconciliation effort.

The OECS looks forward to a deepening of the historically productive relationship with Brazil and its reassertion as a hemispheric leader in environmental sustainability, equity and inclusion.