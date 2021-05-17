Browse categories
OECS Congratulates Kingdom of Norway on Constitution Day!

OECS Media Release

Monday, May 17, 2021 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) presents its compliments to the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Havana, and has the honour to offer on behalf of the Organisation, its Member States and people, warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Norway - Constitution Day.

The Commission has the further honour to note, that while the Member States of the OECS and Norway have long enjoyed warm and friendly relations, formal relations between the Organisation and Norway were established in 2019. That relationship has resulted in the development of an initial project aimed at reducing marine litter in the Eastern Caribbean region. The Commission is truly appreciative of this invaluable support and is optimistic that future initiatives between Norway and the OECS will present opportunities for developing joint projects, as well as other collaborative work which will promote economic growth and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the Organisation and Norway.

On this momentous occasion, the Commission extends very best wishes for the continued good health, peace, stability and progress in the Kingdom of Norway.

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Havana, the assurances of its highest consideration.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

