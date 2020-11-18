OECS Congratulates Kingdom of Morocco on 65th Anniversary of Independence

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has the honour to offer, on behalf of the Organisation and its Member States and people, sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of Independence of the Kingdom of Morocco today, November 18th, 2020.

The OECS Commission acknowledges the significance of November 18th to the people of Morocco, the date on which, following the return of the Royal Family from exile, Sultan Mohammad V triumphantly declared the end of European colonial rule over Morocco.

The Commission is convinced that the good relations of friendship and cooperation existing between the Kingdom of Morocco and the OECS will be further expanded and strengthened for the common interests of our two peoples.

On the anniversary of this special day, the Commission extends very best wishes to the Government

and people of the Kingdom of Morocco for continued progress, peace and prosperity.