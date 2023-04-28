OECS congratulates Dr. Natalio Wheatley on his return as Premier of the BVI following the General Elections

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to Premier of the Virgin Islands (BVI) Dr Natalio Wheatley on his return as Premier following the April 24, 2023 General Elections.

Having won six of the available seats in the Election, Hon. Wheatley’s Virgin Islands Party (VIP) gained a majority of seven seats after a cross over from successful candidate Lorna Smith, formerly of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

Chairman of the OECS Authority, and Premier of Montserrat Hon. Joseph Easton Farrell pledged the support of the Authority to Hon. Wheatley. In his congratulatory remarks, Hon. Farrell stated,

''It is a honour on behalf of the OECS Authority to extend heartiest congratulations to the Honourable Dr. Natalio Wheatley on his victory in the Territory's General Election on April 24, 2023. I wish to commit the Authority's full support to him and his team as they continue to lead the British Virgin Islanders into a prosperous future.''

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules further pledged the continued commitment of the OECS Commission to the BVI. Dr. Jules stated,

Honourable Premier, your selection to the position of Premier, is a reflection of the confidence placed in you and your coalition of parties by the electorate, to carry them forward in their quest for the further development and continued improvement in their standard of living. The OECS stands ready to support you and your government in this regard.

The OECS Commission is pleased by the peaceful conduct of the elections, and commends the people of the Virgin Islands for turning out to exercise their constitutional rights. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the newly elected Government of the Virgin Islands, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS family regionally and internationally.

In this regard, the Commission re-commits to working closely with the Government of the Virgin Islands in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the organisation.