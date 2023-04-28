Browse categories
OECS congratulates Dr. Natalio Wheatley on his return as Premier of the BVI following the General Elections

OECS Media Release

Friday, April 28, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends congratulations to Premier of the Virgin Islands (BVI) Dr Natalio Wheatley on his return as Premier following the  April 24, 2023 General Elections. 

Having won six  of the available seats in the Election, Hon. Wheatley’s Virgin Islands Party (VIP) gained a majority of seven seats after a cross over from successful candidate Lorna Smith, formerly of the National Democratic Party (NDP). 

Chairman of the OECS Authority, and Premier of Montserrat Hon. Joseph Easton Farrell pledged the support of the Authority to Hon. Wheatley. In his congratulatory remarks, Hon. Farrell stated, 

''It is a honour on behalf of the OECS Authority to extend heartiest congratulations to the Honourable Dr. Natalio Wheatley on his victory in the Territory's General Election on April 24, 2023. I wish to commit the Authority's full support to him and his team as they continue to lead the British Virgin Islanders into a prosperous future.''

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules further pledged the continued commitment of the OECS Commission to the BVI. Dr. Jules stated, 

Honourable Premier, your selection to the position of Premier, is a reflection of the confidence placed in you and your coalition of parties by the electorate, to carry them forward in their quest for the further development and continued improvement in their standard of living.  The OECS stands ready to support you and your government in this regard.

The OECS Commission is pleased by the peaceful conduct of the elections, and commends the people of the Virgin Islands for turning out to exercise their constitutional rights. The Commission looks forward to welcoming the  newly elected Government of the Virgin Islands, and assures the government and people of its continued commitment and service to the promotion of the country’s interests as a member of the OECS family regionally and internationally. 

In this regard, the Commission re-commits to working closely with the Government of the Virgin Islands in furtherance of the objectives of the country and of the organisation.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

