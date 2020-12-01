Browse categories
OECS Congratulates Barbados on 54th Anniversary of Independence

OECS Congratulates Barbados on 54th Anniversary of Independence

Statement from the OECS Commission

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Barbados, warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Fifty-fourth Anniversary of Independence which is being celebrated under the theme “Standing Together, Renewing Hope.”

As the country celebrates this milestone, which presents an opportunity to reflect with satisfaction on the past fifty-four years and to look forward with anticipation to achieve further development goals in the future, the Commission extends very best wishes for continued progress, good health, peace and stability. 

