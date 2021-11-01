OECS Congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on 40th Anniversary of Independence

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda warm congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 40th Anniversary of Independence today, November 1, 2021.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held at the OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia to commemorate the event. The ceremony featured a recorded message from Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, The Honourable Gaston Browne; and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules. The national prayer was delivered by Bishop Emmanuel McLorren of the Bethel Tabernacle Empowerment Centre, Saint Lucia.

This year, the celebrations are being held under the theme “Resilience, Reflection and Recovery”.

The Commission looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations and assures the Government and people of our commitment to assistance in continuing efforts to navigate and address the innumerable challenges of this unprecedented health and economic crisis.

Click below to view a replay of the Flag Raising Ceremony!