OECS Competitive Business Unit to Host Interactive Webinar on MSME Competitiveness

A panel consisting of MSME executives and entrepreneurs along with senior experts from regional business support agencies and development partners and the OECS Commission will critically examine some of the key issues in the enabling business environment and the business ecosystem which can drive or hinder MSME competitiveness. This includes access to finance; the policy, legislative and regulatory framework for business; and data availability on MSMEs.

The competitiveness of OECS Micro Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) will be brought into sharp focus in a webinar panel discussion to take place on June 30, 2021 at 11:00.

The Webinar is being held in recognition of World MSME Day 2021 which is recognised annually on June 27. Every year, UN Member States, UN and other international and regional organisations public and private sector including civil society observe June 27 as World MSME Day, the goal of which is to raise public awareness of the contribution of MSMEs to sustainable development. This is done through research presentations, policy discussions, practitioner workshops and business owner testimonials.

It is also part of the programme activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the OECS. Fostering and enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs for trade, whether from the agricultural, manufacturing or services sectors has been a priority objective of the OECS Commission over the past 40 years – coming into focus in the Eastern Caribbean Export Development Agency (ECSEDA), established in 1988, and financed by the European Development Fund and now the Competitiveness Business Unit, which forms part of the Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division at the OECS Commission.

The webinar is intended to be informal, interactive and engaging with a moderator and seven panellists who will begin with a short opening presentation, each on one or more of focus areas. An interactive discussion and question and answer session will follow driven by questions and comments from the moderator and the Zoom and online audience.

An MSME is like a biological organism that exists and functions in an environment and within an ecosystem that contributes and influences its capacities and ability to compete and thrive. The business environment encompasses the policy, legislative, regulatory and institutional frameworks that governs, cultivates and supports individual enterprises. The business ecosystem consists of the network of entities (enterprises, organisations, agencies) — including suppliers, distributors, customers, competitors, government agencies, etc — involved in the delivery of a specific product or service through both competition and cooperation. An enabling environment and healthy ecosystem are therefore critical for the competitiveness and success of MSMEs.

It is expected that at the end of the event there will be increased awareness and understanding of key issues and challenges MSMEs face in the Business Environment and Ecosystem in the OECS and how these could or should be addressed.

