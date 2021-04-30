OECS Commission Stronger Together Campaign: We are a Global Family Continues

Complete cast for the virtual showcase to be announced soon!

The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is honoured to collaborate with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation and the Global Coalition to mount a phenomenal virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, "Stronger Together….We are a global family", in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event seeks to rally forces and raise funds for the people of Saint Vincent as a response to the ongoing devastation wrought by the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière and the recent extreme flooding of the southern part of the island, which sadly encompasses the Green Zone.

Details on the complete cast of the showcase will be shared in the days leading up to the event.