OECS Commission Stronger Together Campaign: We are a Global Family Continues

Friday, April 30, 2021 — The Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is honoured to collaborate with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation and the Global Coalition to mount a phenomenal virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, "Stronger Together….We are a global family", in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event seeks to rally forces and raise funds for the people of Saint Vincent as a response to the ongoing devastation wrought by the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière and the recent extreme flooding of the southern part of the island, which sadly encompasses the Green Zone.

Details on the complete cast of the showcase will be shared in the days leading up to the event.

The O2N Foundation's “We are a global family” initiative was birthed in March 2020 as a means of corralling persons around the world in solidarity with each other, in times of distress. This recent partnership bolsters the long term vision of bringing people together globally, for the sake of human development, social transformation and creative entrepreneurship.

The Stronger Together virtual showcase will take the form of live performances of Caribbean stars, international influencer endorsements, testimonials and governmental appeals, all in an effort to leverage financial pledges towards the rebuilding of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. 

The monumental task of curating the participants is ongoing. Confirmations, as to the billing credits, on the showcase are in process. No official release of the cast of the showcase has been made. Any claims in the public domain at this time are not advanced by the agencies in question.

"We are negotiating with our endorsing partners to craft a meaningful, uplifting, humanitarian drive to aid a nation in need. Our mission is targeted at alleviating distress and generating sustainable mandates for human development and national relief to our regional brothers and sisters in Saint Vincent." 

