OECS Commission Statement on recent shootings in the USA

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has expressed shared grief at the horrific shootings which took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2019 respectively, resulting in the tragic loss of life of thirty-one (31) persons and injury to over twenty (20) others.

The Commission expresses horror and outrage and condemns in the strongest terms these acts, which have been perpetrated upon innocent people going about their daily lives.

On behalf of the Member States, and in its own capacity, the Commission expresses regret at these sad occurrences and extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of the United States of America.