Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission Statement on recent shootings in the USA

OECS Commission Statement on recent shootings in the USA

Media Statement

Friday, August 9, 2019 — The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has expressed shared grief at the horrific shootings which took place in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2019 respectively, resulting in the tragic loss of life of thirty-one (31) persons and injury to over twenty (20) others.

The Commission expresses horror and outrage and condemns in the strongest terms these acts, which have been perpetrated upon innocent people going about their daily lives.

On behalf of the Member States, and in its own capacity, the Commission expresses regret at these sad occurrences and extends deepest condolences to the Government and people of the United States of America.

International Relations
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software